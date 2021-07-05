Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus could all give Liverpool a £7.5 million boost.

While the European Super League (ESL) is a touchy subject for Liverpool, and their relationship with those who believe in it is strained, the Reds might gain up to £7.5 million if a court challenge is successful.

The Reds were one of the 12 founding clubs of the ESL in April, a league that promised huge golden handshakes to those who participated, as well as the carrot of a guaranteed spot in the competition each season, removing the risk that owners, particularly those used to the US sporting model, had found difficult to overcome with European football.

They believed they had it all figured out, that it would be a popular concept among fans, broadcasters, and commercial partners, and that UEFA, which was poised to vote on its own reforms just 24 hours after the ESL announcement, would be left with a bleeding nose.

However, they misread football fandom and the fundamental ideals of tradition that English fans hold dear, with Fenway Sports Group among the owners to bear the brunt of the fans’ fury as a result of their poor judgment. It’ll take some time for them to recover from this story, and their recovery will be heavily reliant on their success on the field and their commitment to reinvest in that product.

It all came crashing down in 48 hours, with the clubs tumbling like dominoes until only Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus remained.

Since then, nothing has changed for the dissident trio; they remain convinced that the ESL is the way of the future. It was undoubtedly their best chance of bringing in large sums of money during a period of financial difficulty, with all three teams suffering greatly as a result of the pandemic’s financial hardship.

The three clubs won a key battle last month, when a case they filed with a Madrid court in the hours after the ESL’s announcement was escalated to the Swiss Ministry of Justice, which decided that UEFA could not impose competitive or financial penalties on the rebel clubs until a full hearing was held. In the Champions, all three will compete. The summary comes to a close.