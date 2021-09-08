Barcelona President Joan Laporta discusses Messi’s contract negotiations and the rumored return of Neymar.

Many people, including Barcelona president Joan Laporta, are still in shock that Lionel Messi will not be playing for them.

Despite club players agreeing to compensation concessions and dumping Antoine Griezmann’s hefty weekly wages of £594,000 ($821,466), he stated that keeping the six-time Balon d’Or winner would have been impossible.

Laporta recently spoke to Esports3 about their summer’s ups and downs.

“Messi could not have stayed, even with Griezmann’s [leaving]and the leaders’ salary cuts. However, the fact that we have cut the pay cap is critical because it allows us to be more ambitious next year.”

“I suppose we were both disappointed because the circumstance was not what we wanted,” he stated. Since then, I haven’t communicated with Messi. I saw his debut with PSG [Paris Saint-Germain], and seeing him with another team, enemies, was bizarre. I disliked seeing him in a different shirt.”

However, there is reason to be optimistic for next year, as Laporta has been in the forefront of Barcelona’s cost-cutting efforts, and the 59-year-old is pleased to say that contract expenses have been reduced from 110 percent to 80 percent.

“I want to applaud Barcelona’s management and financial department, as well as everyone who has worked persistently and extraordinarily,” Laporta added.

“We have some heroes in [Gerard] Pique, [Jordi] Alba, [Sergio] Busquets, and Sergi Roberto will cement the deal,” he continued. They’ve all agreed to take pay cuts to help the club pay off some of its debt, which totals roughly €1.35 billion ($1.59 billion).

According to ESPN, a familiar face to Barcelona supporters was expected to return to Camp Nou this summer, but Laporta and the club’s ignorance of the La Liga fair play laws prevented it.

Laporta informed TV3 that they tried to sign Neymar. “It felt like an exciting signing at the time [after being elected in March].” He made contact. He was ecstatic to be here. At the time, we saw fair play in a different light. We would not have made that offer if we had known all of the rules [of LaLiga].”

Despite this, the Spanish giants have enjoyed a fantastic start to the La Liga season, with two victories and one tie.

On September 14, they will face FC Bayern Munchen in their first UEFA Champions League match.