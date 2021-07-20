Barcelona might sign a midfielder from Manchester United who is behind Pogba and Fernandes in the pecking order.

FC Barcelona is allegedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona could explore signing Van de Beek on a season-long loan ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Van van Beek, who joined Manchester United from Ajax for $55 million last summer, had a disappointing debut season at Old Trafford, scoring only one goal, contributing two assists, and playing only 1,456 minutes in 36 appearances.

Van van Beek is usually thought to be below Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the picture.

Manchester United is said to have approached Barcelona about a possible Van de Beek deal. According to sports website Football Espana, the Red Devils are also willing to let the Dutchman go for a bargain.

Due to Barcelona’s persistent financial crisis, the Catalans are unable to purchase Van de Beek, therefore club president Joan Laporta may opt for a loan arrangement. According to soccer website Teamtalk, Barcelona could add Samuel Umtiti in a swap deal for Van de Beek, who head coach Ronald Koeman wants to loan out this summer.

Van de Beek joins the likes of Saul Niguez of Atletico Madrid and Renato Sanches of Lille as the latest midfielder to be linked with Barcelona.

Since Antoine Griezmann learned that he would be departing Barcelona as part of a swap deal that would bring Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou, it has been claimed that a deal for Niguez has gotten complicated.

Barcelona is currently attempting to lower its payroll costs. Griezmann has surpassed Lionel Messi as the best earning at the Catalan club after accepting a significant wage cut in his new contract. Griezmann, enraged, has asked that Barcelona compensate the wage drop he would have to take if he signed with Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann, who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, was the Catalans’ greatest player after captain Lionel Messi last season. The 2018 World Cup winner scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. Thirteen of the 20 goals were scored in La Liga. He also played a key role in their winning Copa del Rey campaign, scoring three goals and assisting on four others.