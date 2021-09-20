Barcelona may try their luck with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling again in January, according to reports.

In the previous transfer window, Barcelona attempted to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling but were unsuccessful.

However, the Catalans may try again in January, especially now that the 26-year-old has been limited to a supporting role.

According to Spanish site Sport, if this trend continues, it may make sense for Barcelona to look into re-signing Sterling in a few months.

In addition, according to the source, the Blaugranas are reportedly willing to give in to the Sky Blues’ demands for the English footballer.

It’s also worth noting that Sterling is said to have granted his approval to any possible deal.

Barcelona has been in financial trouble in recent months, despite Atletico Madrid’s loan with an obligation to buy Antoine Griezmann releasing some finances.

However, the major question is if Citizens are willing to move Sterling. He’s been given the opportunity to prove what he can accomplish because most of their regulars are out due to various injuries.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola seemed to be pleased with his performance against Southampton in last Saturday’s draw.

In that scoreless tie, the Sky Blues boss observed of Sterling, “He was very busy in terms of mobility, but football depends a lot on how good we do the process in the build-up, and when it happens, our attackers and wingers play better, and our offensive midfielders play better.”

Sterling’s future with the Sky Blues could be brightened in the near future. Manchester City will face Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, September 21, and Guardiola will have to rely on youth players and rarely-used veterans.

Sterling is one of those players who is likely to be deployed, as he is one of Guardiola’s few options at the moment, as discussed in a previous report.

That opportunity might determine his future with Manchester City. Furthermore, the exposure may aid the English winger in assessing his market value.