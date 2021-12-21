Barcelona may consider a new push for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to transfer rumors.

The future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal seems bleak.

The possibility of a departure remains large in the minds of critics, and Barcelona is one team that might be willing to take a gamble.

Barca appears to have rekindled their interest in the Gabonese skipper, who is rumored to be on the market.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Catalan giants sought to entice Aubameyang to Camp Nou, as they did last year.

Barca was willing to pay as much as $446,000 each week, according to a prior article published by the International Business Times.

But, with Aubameyang struggling and out of form, a lot has changed since then.

As a result, a hypothetical move to Blaugrana may only happen under unusual circumstances. That may mean a lesser weekly wage or bringing in the Gunners’ 32-year-old striker on loan.

In the January transfer window, Barcelona is looking for two new forwards to replace the vacuum left by Sergio Aguero.

Due to a cardiac issue, the 33-year-old striker was forced to retire last week.

If Aubameyang is fit and ready to play, he makes sense.

Also, it appears that the Gabonese and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta have burned bridges.

Former England international Danny Mills claims that Aubameyang has gotten on the wrong side of Gunners coach Arsene Wenger after allegedly “slapping him in the face.”

“There’s a chance he can heal that damage if he works very hard, knuckles down, and shows that he’s incredibly contrite,” Mills told Football Insider. “However, this can’t go on indefinitely.” It’s a continuous process. Arteta’s voice was saddened and disappointed, and you could hear it in his voice.” It’s the latest shocking development in Aubemyang’s situation since he was relieved of his Arsenal leadership.

He’s been grounded as a result of a disciplinary violation, and who knows what the future holds.

According to reports, the Gabonese is now exercising alone and will not return to the first team until after the Africa Cup of Nations.