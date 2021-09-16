Barcelona made a last-minute attempt to sign Leeds forward but failed.

Barcelona needed a squad of solid and proven players, and it appears they sought to acquire one before the deadline.

According to reports, Barcelona attempted to sign Leeds United’s Rodrigo Moreno, but the Peacocks turned down the offer.

According to The Athletic, Barcelona attempted to reach an agreement with Leeds to purchase the 30-year-old Brazilian.

The action apparently took place hours before the deadline, but the strategy was dubbed “scattergun.”

With Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi out, as well as Sergio Aguero suffering a catastrophic injury, the deal could have been a means to keep the team competitive.

It would also have given Aguero some breathing room while he recovers from his calf injury.

Rodrigo was also interested in a loan deal with the Catalan giants. Given the circumstances, the Peacocks were hesitant to take that approach, especially after spending a significant fee to bring the Brazilian into the fold.

Rodrigo is worth £26 million ($36 million) on the market.

Aside from that, if Rodrigo’s loan arrangement had fallen through, Leeds would have been unable to replace him.

Aside from that, the agreement was reached at the eleventh hour.

Rodrigo scored seven goals in 26 appearances in the English Premier League last season. He’s only been in three games this season and has failed to make an impact.

A agreement could happen in the future, even if it doesn’t happen today. Noa Lang, who is still with Club Brugges, has been connected with Leeds.

The 22-year-old was connected with a transfer to Elland Road, but it never materialized. His managing agency, on the other hand, stated that the winger is open to a move away from Blauw-Zwart.

Noa has performed admirably since arriving in Belgium on a loan from Ajax. In 24 league appearances with Brugge, he has 14 goals and eight assists.

The Dutchman is valued at £5.1 million ($7 million), which is a bargain in today’s market.

His agent said that Noa Lang was on the verge of switching teams last summer, but he did not specify which side was on the verge of obtaining his client’s signature.