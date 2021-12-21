Barcelona is’managing interest’ in Liverpool defender Philippe Coutinho, who is valued at £38 million.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool is said to be interested in a number of players.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Liverpool is one of the clubs rumored to be interested in Ait-Nouri, a France under-21 international, according to the report.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have joined Liverpool in showing interest in the 20-year-old, according to the report.

Wolves are said to value Ait-Nouri at roughly €25 million (£21 million).

Wolves’ Ait-Nouri started at left-back in their 1-0 loss to Liverpool earlier this month, but he can also play farther forward as a wing-back.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Jurgen Klopp wants to bring the Uruguayan centre-back to Anfield as soon as possible, according to the report.

According to the article, Araujo is debating whether or not to extend his contract at the Nou Camp, which expires in the summer.

Liverpool is also rumored to be considering signing Araujo, with a figure of 45 million euros (£38 million) being stated as the asking price.

Given that Liverpool presently has five senior centre-backs, one of whom, Nat Phillips, might go in January, Klopp’s decision to sanction a £38 million transfer for a new defender when they just signed Ibrahima Konate seems unlikely.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho’s advisors, according to the article, are’managing interest’ from Liverpool and other teams.

Everton and Newcastle United, as well as Serie A champions Inter Milan, are said to be interested.

Coutinho's agent, according to the report, is.