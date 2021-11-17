Barcelona is set to make a $45 million bid for RB Salzburg’s goal-scoring wonderkid, according to reports.

FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing RB Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi, who Catalans coach Xavi Hernandez admires.

Barcelona is expected to approach RB Salzburg with a $45 million offer for Adeyemi this week, according to Spanish daily SPORT.

Adeyemi, who is 19 years old, has had a fantastic start to the 2021-22 season, scoring 11 goals and adding one assist in 13 Austrian Bundesliga games. In four Champions League games for RB Salzburg, the adolescent wonder has scored three times, attracting even more attention ahead of the January transfer window.

Adeyemi is a key player of the current RB Salzburg team, which leads the league table with 38 points, 14 points ahead of Wolfsberg in second place. This season, Salzburg has likewise gone undefeated in the Austrian league.

According to soccer website 90Min, Adeyemi has also been connected with German clubs such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. While the Premier League is keeping an eye on the youthful striker, Liverpool FC and Manchester City are keeping a careful eye on Adeyami’s status in Salzburg.

In the past, RB Salzburg possessed a pool of excellent young players, but the Austrian club has recently traded several of its prospective talents, including Erling Haaland, Szoboszlai, and Patson Daka. Adeyemi, who has played in over 60 first-team matches for Salazburg, is expected to leave the club in the coming months.

While Dortmund is anticipated to compete with Barcelona for Adeyemi, it is understood that the German club is only willing to spend $39 million and will not be able to match Barcelona’s salary.

According to reports, while Barcelona was trying to transfer Philippe Coutinho in January, the Brazilian midfielder would not leave the club. Before making a decision on Coutinho’s future, Xavi wants to see him play under his guidance.

Xavi, who is scheduled to make his Barcelona coaching debut on Saturday, also wants to sign Liverpool’s Mo Salah “at all costs.” Salah’s current contract at Anfield expires in 2023, and negotiations for a new deal are already started. As part of his new deal, the Egyptian is thought to have wanted a weekly payment of roughly $550,000.