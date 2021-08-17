Barcelona is rumored to be offering Coutinho in exchange for Arsenal’s Aubameyang.

According to a new rumor from Camp Nou, the team’s eyes are firmly fixed on Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona has switched its attention to Arsenal, according to the International Business Times, as their search for a high-profile striker continues following Lionel Messi’s sad departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona was said to be interested in both the former Borussia Dortmund player and Alexandre Lacazette, but it now appears that the club is just interested in Aubameyang.

Barcelona is reportedly said to be “more than willing” to give former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal with Arsenal for their team captain, according to Sky Sports.

Yesterday, Barcelona team president Joan Laporta held a two-hour news conference in which he revealed the club’s current debt of €1.35 billion ($1.88 billion) and blamed his predecessor Josep Bartomeu for the “awful inheritance.”

Laporta continued to criticize Bartomeu and his board of directors for the financial difficulties that allowed Messi to slip through their grasp.

“The first thing we had to do when we arrived was apply for a €80 million loan because we couldn’t pay the employees otherwise. “The previous administration was full of lies,” Laporta remarked.

Pique’s willingness to take a pay reduction allowed the team to sign Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers, according to Laporta.

He also expects that other Barcelona legends would follow suit in confirming Sergio Aguero’s arrival.

In order to make the financial side of the Aubameyang trade work, Barcelona will have to give up Coutinho and potentially another player.

Coutinho has struggled since his arrival at Camp Nou, and the club believes that dumping his contract for a player like Aubameyang will help them right the ship.

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette were absent from Arsenal’s humiliating season-opening loss to Brentford, with manager Mikel Arteta offering no explanation for their absence.