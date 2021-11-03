Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Paul Pogba, while Haaland is expected to make a splash next summer.

Xavi Hernandez, the current favourite to succeed Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, has mentioned Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as his main objectives for next summer.

El Nacional reported that the two players will be at the top of a four-man significant transfer target list as the club attempts to reclaim its place in the league.

Pogba’s pursuit is unsurprising, given the midfield maestro’s dissatisfaction with his lack of playing time and prospects at Manchester United.

Despite continuous conversations between the two parties, he has yet to sign a contract extension.

If the standoff persists through the January transfer window, Barcelona can intervene and hold discussions with the French midfielder in order to secure a July move.

Last month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano corroborated this, with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola adding that things are now peaceful.

Pogba has also been linked with a return to Juventus, among a slew of other clubs interested in signing the proven winner.

According to the same source, Haaland is considered the number one target for Xavi and Joan Laporta.

The 21-year-old Norwegian is widely expected to leave next summer in pursuit of a more competitive football environment.

There is no shortage of prominent teams interested in signing Haaland, with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea among those interested.

Barcelona will face stiff competition from English clubs, as Raiola is expected to meet with Manchester City in January, and their alleged master plan includes a Puma sponsorship deal.

The increased interest in Haaland comes amid early rumors that he has a €90 million ($104.3 million) release clause scheduled to trigger in next summer, which is one of the main reasons why Borussia Dortmund feels Haaland would go.

Dani Olmo, a former Barcelona player, and Jules Kounde, a 22-year-old Sevilla defender, round out Xavi’s four big transfer targets.

Upper management had had enough of Koeman’s lack of success at the Camp Nou and decided to cut ties with him in order to pursue a fresh path.

It would not be surprising to see Xavi back on the sidelines at Camp Nou if owner Joan Laporta can fulfill Xavi’s criteria and come to an agreement on how the former Blaugrana staple will run the club.