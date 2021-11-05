Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing a resurgent Manchester United star in the January transfer window.

Barcelona is in desperate need of a striker, and the Blaugranas intend to make a major statement in the January transfer window by pursuing Edinson Cavani of Manchester United.

According to El Nacional, Sergio Aguero’s absence for the next three months would be difficult for a striking squad that is now led entirely by Memphis Depay and backed up only by veteran Luuk de Jong.

Martin Braithwaite and Ousmane Dembele have joined Aguero on the sidelines, with the former likely to return in January after knee surgery in mid-September, and Dembele re-aggravated his hamstring in early October.

Aguero will be out for the next three months, according to the club, after doctors disclosed that he would be treated for a heart condition following a cardiac scan after experiencing chest pains during the draw with Alaves.

Cavani has recently found himself as Manchester United’s primary man after being called upon to start against Tottenham Hotspurs.

Prior to the match, the “King of Uruguay” had been without a goal for a long time, but he eventually broke it when Cristiano Ronaldo found him for a through pass and his first goal in a long time.

Cavani’s presence on the roster, though, is in doubt following only five appearances for Manchester United, especially given the fact that the team has striker depth with Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

He is expected to play a matchup-based position at Old Trafford, so a move to Barcelona would be unusual.

Barcelona is also said to be interested in Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, according to the same report.

Depay has been struggling to hold down the fort, scoring two goals in the last five games without much help from the rest of the front line.

Barcelona is currently in ninth place, having won four games, lost three, and drawn four times.

Getting either Cavani or Aubameyang will take some of the load off Depay’s shoulders, allowing him to concentrate on scoring goals and generating opportunities for his possible running partner.