Barcelona is reportedly interested in Arsenal’s Aubameyang and Lacazette as the club’s rebuilding process continues.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is in the midst of a big rebuilding project, and his transfer focus has shifted to Arsenal.

Lionel Messi’s exit has left Barcelona and the rest of the football world reeling, with La Liga’s financial restrictions preventing Barcelona from re-signing the six-time Balon d’Or winner.

Life goes on, and Barcelona has identified Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, both of Arsenal, as possible transfer targets.

According to Sport, Koeman wants to add another forward in order to strengthen his team’s prospects of reaching the top of La Liga.

Barcelona enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning four goals to two at home against Real Sociedad, but the club’s belief is that they can always improve.

To take up Messi’s mantle, it will take a team effort, and Aubameyang and Lacazette both have the tools to assist bridge some of the gaps.

Lacazette’s stint at Arsenal has been underwhelming, and with one season left on his deal, the Gunners may want to cash on before losing him for free next season.

In the case of Aubameyang, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder was approached by Barcelona a few seasons ago, but Arsenal rejected the offer and decided to maintain their captain. His contract is up in two years.

Arsenal is apparently looking to cut costs since Aubameyang and Lacazette are earning a combined £420,000 ($582,400) per week on their base salary, and they’d like to free up some of that money for future agreements.

The transfer of Aubameyang and Lacazette, on the other hand, is contingent on Martin Braithwaite’s departure from Camp Nou.

The Danish midfielder had a fantastic start to the season, scoring two goals in a match against Real Sociedad, and it now appears like Barcelona may want to hold off on moving him.

Lacazette or Aubameyang would be excellent additions to Barcelona’s attacking line-up, but with Braithwaite enjoying a strong start to the season, a trade may not be possible this summer.