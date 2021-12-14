Barcelona is reportedly considering a move for Chelsea’s struggling midfielder.

Christian Pulisic is ready to play, but he has struggled to find regular playing time at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

As a result, the 23-year-old midfielder is keeping his options open, and teams are expected to investigate his suitability.

Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, is one of them, with the Spanish giants apparently mulling a loan transfer for the USMNT star.

If the Catalan giants do pursue Pulisic, he may join them as soon as the January transfer market opens.

For his part, the Pennsylvania native is said to be open to the move if it means greater playing time and opportunities on the field.

Pulisic is thought to be at the top of Xavi’s list of desired targets.

If certain loose ends are ironed out, the American footballer may find himself in La Liga.

A trade could make sense because Barcelona would not be in direct competition with Chelsea because the latter is in the Europa League, according to NBC Sports.

Pulisic is the most recent name to be linked with a move to Barcelona. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have also been mentioned.

The free-agent market, on the other hand, can provide both. The two Chelsea defenders’ contracts will expire in the summer.

Ironically, there is no official information on whether Barcelona and Azpilicueta are currently in negotiations.

If the two defenders are signed and Pulisic is added, Blaugrana might have three Blues on the roster by next season.

Due to injury, Pulisic has had his fair share of setbacks. However, the mainstay of the United States Men’s National Team has managed to stay fit.

The issue now is persuading Tuchel that he is ready to play.

The Chelsea winger is a popular character, but setbacks such as an ankle injury have slowed his progress.

This season, he has only two goals and one assist in three starts for Chelsea in all competitions.

A loan stay could help him rediscover his old form and reignite his career in football. It could take up to six months.

Regardless, if Pulisic wants to get his football career back on track, he needs to get back on the field.