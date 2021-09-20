Barcelona is pursuing two stars as part of its post-Lionel Messi rebuilding effort, according to reports.

As part of their post-Lionel Messi re-building, FC Barcelona are reportedly preparing to sign Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba next summer.

Apart from Pogba and Haaland, whose signings appear improbable given Barcelona’s present financial crisis, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is the Catalans’ main goal, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo. Olmo has a deal with the Bundesliga club that runs through 2024.

According to soccer website Football365, Haaland of Borussia Dortmund could be available for roughly $105 million next summer.

Pogba’s current deal with Manchester United expires in a year, and it is no longer a secret that the Frenchman might depart Old Trafford as a free agent. Pogba, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus, recently stated that he is pleased at Manchester United and that the current Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad is the best Red Devils side he has ever seen.

“Paul Pogba’s contract expires in June, so we’ll talk to Manchester United and see what happens. Juventus? Turin is still a favorite of Paul’s. Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, recently stated in an interview that “there is a chance that Pogba may return to Juventus, but it also depends on Juventus intentions.”

While Barcelona may be able to sign Pogba without investing a single euro, the player’s salary is believed to be enormous.

Manchester United is reportedly planning to make Pogba the highest-paid player in the Premier League on a deal worth more than $547,000 per week in order to persuade him to sign an extension.

Pogba’s arrival at Camp Nou will be difficult, especially given the club’s recent decision to release Messi and Antoine Griezmann in order to decrease their pay cost.

Pogba and Haaland share the same agency, Raiola, who is said to be close to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

In just eight competitive games for Dortmund this season, Haaland has already scored 11 goals and provided four assists. Pogba, on the other hand, is off to one of his greatest Premier League starts ever. Pogba has assisted a total of seven goals in five league matches, the most by any player in the 2021-22 Premier League.