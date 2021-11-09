Barcelona is planning a move for a 19-year-old goal machine to replace Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona is trying to boost its team by bringing in new signings after appointing a new manager.

This season, the Catalans have struggled to put together a cohesive and full roster.

Despite the fact that the team was able to obtain the services of Xavi Hernandez, newcomer Sergio Aguero is expected to be out for “three months” due to health difficulties.

According to Spanish source Sport, Aguero’s absence will “push” Barcelona’s higher-ups to “take advantage” of the January transfer window and make a transfer swoop for prospective replacements.

According to the source, Barcelona will be looking for a strong “No. 9” to “join Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay” in the assault.

Barcelona’s “options” thus far include Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette, Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, and RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi is the youngest and most coveted name on the list of the aforementioned goals.

Barcelona may have to cross its fingers, according to the source, because RB Salzburg is quite likely to cash in on the 19-year-old goal machine, who has scored a total of 14 goals in 21 appearances this season.

According to the source, Adeyemi’s worth is skyrocketing, and Barca’s financial predicament makes landing the teenager “practically impossible.”

As a result, RB Salzburg will not consider any “short-term” bids for the prolific scorer.

Apart from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Adeyemi.

According to Sport1 writer Florian Plettenberg, conversations between the two clubs and the players’ representatives have already taken place.

Manchester United may also be interested in Adeyemi, according to a previous report.

The Red Devils “may” be able to make up for missing out on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland by bringing in the RB Salzburg forward, according to reports.

Despite being associated with some of the sport’s top teams, Adeyemi claims that, while he is flattered, his “priority” at the moment is solely on RB Salzburg.

“I take it easy on myself.” Adeyemi earlier told Sky Austria, “I feel honored [by the transfer links], but nothing more.” “I’m concentrating on [RB] Salzburg right now.” We get along swimmingly. It works flawlessly.” “First and foremost, I want to advance with Salzburg. Then we’ll investigate further.”