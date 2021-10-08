Barcelona is on the verge of signing another ‘New Lionel Messi.’

Barcelona B confirmed the signing of Turkish forward Emre Demir from Kayserispor on September 23.

According to the “accord,” Demir will sign a €2 million ($2.3 million) pact with variations and a massive €400 million ($462 million) release clause that will last until 2027.

According to 90min, the 17-year-old will stay with Kayserispor until the end of the current season before joining Barcelona’s B squad “next summer.”

However, according to a fresh report from FC Barcelona Noticias, Demir’s price has risen, and a move to Barcelona may happen as soon as next summer.

According to the report, Kayserispor president Berne Gözbaş stated in an interview that if Barcelona is willing to spend “another half million euros,” the team will not have to wait until the conclusion of the season to bring Demir to Camp Nou.

“It depends on the boat’s direction.” It will cost € 2.5 million ($2.8 million) if it travels to Barcelona in January. The price is € 2.7 million ($3.1 million) if it moves in the summer, according to the story.

Demir made his senior debut for Kayserispor in January 2019 and has since developed into a fantastic player.

In fact, he became the Turkish Super Lig’s youngest goalscorer in the league’s history.

Demir has three goals to his name and has appeared in 31 games for the Turkish club, starting six league games.

What’s more, the adolescent phenom has been compared to former Barcelona great Lionel Messi since they both have left-footed attacking talents and can play anywhere in the frontline.

Despite the comparisons, Demir is adamant on making his mark.

“When I first started football, I looked up to [Lionel] Messi,” Demir told Fotomac recently. “I was glued to every game.” But I’d like to be Emre Demir. I’m still at the start of my journey. “I’ll put in more effort.” “By working hard, I hope to present a better Emre Demir,” he concluded. “I wanted to meet Messi in Barcelona, but he had to go. Of course, Barcelona has its share of world-famous celebrities.” “My ambition is to play for Barcelona’s [senior]team.” I want to put in a lot of effort and play for the Barcelona [senior]team.”