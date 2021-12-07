Barcelona is in advanced talks with Chelsea’s star player; Dani Alves’ return could be shortened, according to reports.

Cesar Azpilicueta is said to be in advanced talks with FC Barcelona about a possible summer transfer.

According to Catalan daily El Nacional, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez is personally lobbying for Azpilicueta’s contract to be approved by the club, and club president Joan Laporta has agreed to his request.

Azpilicueta’s current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2022, and he’ll be free to start talks with other teams on January 1. According to Sports Witness, he just turned down a contract extension from Chelsea.

If Barcelona completes a deal for Azpilicueta, Dani Alves’ short-term comeback to Camp Nou will come to an end. According to the source, Alves returned to Barcelona earlier this year but will not be allowed to make his second debut with the La Liga club until January.

In the meantime, it would mark Azpilicueta’s return to Spain, 11 years after he left Osasuna to join Marseille in France.

According to Metro UK, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich regards Azpilicueta as one of the club’s most important players and is apparently planning a “magnificent farewell” for the defender when he exits Stamford Bridge.

Despite the fact that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given Azpilicueta the captain’s armband this season, the 32-year-old defender has been absent from the squad recently. The right-back has only started one of Chelsea’s previous seven Premier League games, sitting out the other six.

Azpilicueta has been an important part in Chelsea’s squad over the years, having made 444 competitive appearances for the Blues since arriving for a cost of $9.3 million from Marseille in the summer of 2012. He has aided Chelsea in winning numerous championships, including two Premier League crowns and the Champions League last season.

Azpilicueta was recalled to the Spain national squad for the Euro 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers as a result of his success in Europe.

Apart from Azpilicueta, Chelsea’s other key defenders, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, have yet to sign new contracts with the club, and Tuchel may lose them for free at the end of the 2021-22 season.