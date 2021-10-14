Barcelona is expected to sign an England player who could leave Manchester United in search of more playing time.

FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is also wanted by AC Milan in Serie A.

Lingard’s contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the 2021-22 season, and he has yet to sign an extension. From January 1, he will be able to negotiate with overseas clubs. He is preparing to leave the United Kingdom while he considers his next career move, according to ESPN.

The 28-year-old midfielder has only made six Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, and has yet to be named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI. He has two league goals this season, including the game-winning goal in United’s 2-1 triumph over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Any decision Lingard makes about his future with the Red Devils will be heavily influenced by his ability to play regular first-team soccer. Lingard’s chances of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be boosted if he has enough opportunities at club level. On Oct. 9, he was picked to England’s newest team and played 73 minutes in a 5-0 win over Andorra.

Lingard made his first-team debut in 2011 after rising through Manchester United’s development system. Lingard has returned to Old Trafford this season after being loaned out on several occasions.

According to the sports website Eye Football, Manchester United is planning to cash in on Lingard during the forthcoming winter market in January. Lingard’s two-decade history with Manchester United could come to an end in the coming months, as the club plans to sell him for roughly $20 million. Lingard is said to have already turned down a contract extension from Manchester United, who have yet to respond with a new offer.

So far in his professional career, Lingard has 74 goals and 55 assists for a variety of clubs.