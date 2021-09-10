Barcelona is expected to meet with the representatives of the French forward to discuss a new contract.

Ousmane Dembele is temporarily out with an injury, but the more immediate issue is his Barcelona future.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and the Blaugranas are aware that they must act quickly to prevent him from leaving Camp Nou.

After providing an update on Dembele’s contract predicament, Barca president Joan Laporta seemed to have something in mind.

In a report from Diario Sport, Laporta said, “Mateu [Alemany] told me that a meeting with his representative is being scheduled.”

This should please Barca fans who have been wondering when Dembele’s situation would be resolved.

Most people have to rely on the fact that both sides appear to have a nice connection.

“He’s expressed his desire to return to the pitch and wear the Barcelona shirt,” I said. We’re going to make sure that this player, who has a lot of talent, goes back to playing and playing frequently, and that the terrible times don’t happen again,” Laporta remarked.

Dembele was believed to be in no hurry to resolve his contract predicament with the Catalan giants in a recent article.

He was focusing on the European Championships with France at the time. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury, which has kept him out of Barcelona’s lineup so far this season.

Dembele suffered a knee injury in this summer’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary. According to the newest news on the French forward, he will be out for another two months.

Dembele has six goals and three assists in 30 La Liga outings thus far under Ronald Koeman’s tutelage.

Given his struggles in past years, it was a significant achievement for him.

It’s also worth mentioning that Dembele has a history of injuries. Since joining Barcelona in 2017, he has missed a total of 86 games.

In March, Manchester United displayed interest in signing the French footballer.

However, according to the most recent information from Laporta, Barca intends to keep Dembele at Camp Nou.

Following the meeting of both parties, the length and cost of the project should be understood as quickly as possible.