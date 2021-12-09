Barcelona is eliminated from the Champions League, while Benfica, Lille, and Salzburg go to the last 16.

Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years on Wednesday, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich, while Benfica, Lille, and Red Bull Salzburg all advanced to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Chelsea lost first position in their group to Juventus after surrendering a late equalize away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, and Atalanta’s crucial match against Villarreal was postponed due to snow in northern Italy.

Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E, but they needed to win away to Bayern Munich to guarantee their place in the knockout stages; else, they risked being passed by Benfica.

Xavi Hernandez’s team were thoroughly overpowered by a Bayern Munich side that had already qualified for the knockout stages, with Thomas Mueller’s 34th-minute header just clearing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.

Due to coronavirus limitations in Bavaria, the game was played behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena, but that did not deter Bayern, with Leroy Sane’s thunderous strike increasing their lead before the break and Jamal Musiala making it 3-0 soon after the hour.

The Catalans were eliminated as Benfica defeated Dynamo Kiev 2-0 in Lisbon, with goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Gilberto in the first half helping them to second position and a place in the last 16 draw on Monday.

“We didn’t participate in the competition. This is the Champions League, but it is also our reality, which we must accept “Xavi told the Spanish press.

“We are at the beginning of a new era. The Champions League, not the Europa League, is our goal.” Barcelona had reached the knockout stages of the Champions League in each of the previous 17 seasons, with the exception of 2003-04, when they played in the UEFA Cup after finishing sixth in La Liga the previous year.

They last exited the Champions League at the group stage in 2000/01, when a team led by a 20-year-old Xavi placed third behind AC Milan and Leeds United in their group.

In February, the five-time European champions will compete in the Europa League knockout phase play-offs.

Lille, on the other hand, has qualified for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in 15 years after topping Group G with a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg in Germany.

Lille took an early lead thanks to Burak Yilmaz, and Canadian attacker Jonathan David made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute.