Barcelona Is Considering A Move For Leicester City Midfielder Next Summer, According To Transfer Rumors.

Barcelona is already creating a list of potential targets for the upcoming summer transfer season.

They appear to have set their sights on Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who they may target in roughly 11 months.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are keeping a close eye on the Belgian midfielder’s improvement.

Barcelona is looking for a box-to-box schemer, and the 24-year-old footballer appears to be a good fit.

It’s also worth noting that head coach Ronald Koeman is a big fan of Tielemans and would love to have him join the team next season.

Given that Barcelona was unable to sign Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum, who chose to remain with PSG, the 24-year-old appears to be Koeman’s new prized possession.

This, however, will be contingent on the Foxes’ interest in a trade including the midfielder.

Tielemans was acquired from Monaco in 2019 and has made 92 appearances in the English Premier League. In 113 appearances across all competitions, he has scored 18 goals. One of those goals came in the FA Cup final victory last season.

It’s also worth noting that Barcelona isn’t the only club interested in acquiring Tielemans.

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have all been connected with him in the past, and there’s a potential that interest will resurface next summer.

For the time being, Tielemans is likely to concentrate on his time with the Foxes. He is still an important member of Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Furthermore, his current deal has two years left on it.

Moving ahead, Leicester City is likely to resolve his contract status. During the offseason, some talks were said to have taken place, but nothing was confirmed.

According to reports, the Foxes are considering offering Tielemans a new contract.

If the new deal is finalized, a release clause worth £80 million ($110 million) would be set, according to outlet Walfoot.

If this is the case, it will stifle future interest in the Belgian.