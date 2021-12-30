Barcelona is close to signing a teen winger who turned down Real Madrid, according to reports.

FC Barcelona is apparently close to signing a second player in the winter transfer window, following Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are ready to buy 17-year-old winger Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt during the January transfer window. However, the International Business Times was unable to independently verify it.

Blanco has been on Barcelona’s radar for quite some time. According to Spanish daily Diario Sport, the Catalans attempted to sign the young winger last summer but were unsuccessful. According to the source, Real Madrid was also interested in acquiring Blanco, who was poised to leave Valencia.

While Real Madrid’s interest in Blanco has waned, Barcelona remains committed to acquiring his services. Blanco was signed for Valencia by Jose Ramon Alexanco, the director of Barcelona’s academy, and he is now prepared to bring the 17-year-old to the Catalan club.

Blanco began his professional career in 2019 and progressed through the Valencia youth system. Blanco’s contract expired after he played for the club’s Under-18 and 19 teams, and instead of signing an extension, he decided to hunt for a fresh opportunity to obtain regular first-team game time.

In the summer of 2021, Blanco joined Eintracht Frankfurt. The winger, though, has chosen to leave clubs after being restricted to the Under-19 side.

Blanco is rumored to have been offered a contract until 2024 by Barcelona. During his time with Spain’s minor teams, the Spanish winger has came across Catalans’ youth talents such as Gavi. Blanco has previously played for Spain’s Under-15, Under-16, and Under-18 teams.

Blanco will also play for Sergi Barjuan’s Barcelona B club at Camp Nou. Despite the elevation of young players Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Nico Gonzalez to Barca’s senior team, he will still have a chance to play first-team soccer. Furthermore, Ousmane Dembele’s fitness difficulties have been widely documented, and Blanco might make his professional debut soon.

Barcelona is having a difficult season, now sitting seventh in La Liga 2021-22, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Because the Catalans have already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, they must finish in the top four in order to compete in Europe’s premier competition next season.