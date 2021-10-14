Barcelona is close to including a $1.15 billion release clause in a new deal with a teen idol, according to reports.

Pedri, a midfielder for FC Barcelona, is allegedly in advanced talks with the club about extending his contract.

Pedri has agreed to extend his contract at the Camp Nou until 2026. Barcelona intends to add a $1.15 billion release clause in Pedri’s new contract, according to Spanish daily Marca. The release clause would be an all-time high for the club.

Even Lionel Messi’s release clause was not as large, with the former captain’s worth set at $812 million versus $928 million for Antoine Griezmann.

Offering Pedri a new and improved contract demonstrates Ronald Koeman’s value for the 18-year-old midfielder. Pedri, who is presently sidelined due to a muscular problem, was a key member of the Spain national team’s squad at Euro 2020 earlier this year. He did, however, miss Spain’s Nations League semi-final and final, as La Roja lost 2-1 to France in the final.

Pedri is one of Barcelona’s lowest-paid first-team players, despite being one of the best players in the current squad. According to sports website Goal, the new contract will dramatically boost the Spaniard’s contract and transfer him into a better income category.

Despite Pedri’s strong performances and the interest of numerous clubs, Barcelona was not approached with solid offers, and the young midfielder was glad to stay at Camp Nou for another season.

Pedri joined Las Palmas’ youth setup in 2018 after leaving CF Juventud Laguna, and he made his competitive debut the following year. He completed a season in Spain’s second-tier division with Las Palmas before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

Pedri has scored four goals and contributed six assists in 56 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Other notable players, such as Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, and Gavi, are also negotiating contract extensions with Barcelona.

Following Messi’s departure from Camp Nou this summer, 18-year-old Fati was given the historic No. 10 shirt. Since his debut in the 2019-20 season, the youthful left-winger has 18 goals and eight assists in 55 competitive appearances for Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Dembele’s contract negotiations have gotten thorny. The Catalans have reportedly accused Dembele of working behind their backs to initiate talks with clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United.