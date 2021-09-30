Barcelona is beaten, and Chelsea is defeated, as Ronaldo saves Manchester United.

Barcelona’s predicament deepened on Wednesday with a thrashing at Benfica in the Champions League, while holders Chelsea were defeated by Juventus and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a crucial last-gasp goal.

After suffering a second 3-0 defeat in as many games in Group E and finishing the match in Lisbon with 10 men, Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona squad appears to be in serious danger of exiting the Champions League early this season.

Darwin Nunez, a Uruguayan attacker, was a standout for Benfica, scoring early and then hitting the post early in the second half. After a Sergino Dest handball, he completed the thrashing from the penalty spot, while Rafa Silva also scored for the Portuguese former European Cup winners in the interim.

Barcelona’s Eric Garcia was sent off, and the Catalan club has now conceded 11 goals in their previous two visits to the Estadio da Luz, where they were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the 2020 quarter-finals.

Barca sit bottom of their group, while Bayern Munich followed up their success at the Camp Nou a fortnight ago with a 5-0 home win over Dynamo Kiev, with Robert Lewandowski’s first-half brace putting Bayern ahead.

Lewandowski, who scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot, now has 77 Champions League goals in his career, third most behind Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

After the halftime, Bayern added three more goals through Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Following Barcelona’s defeat, Koeman, who led Benfica to the Champions League quarterfinals in 2006, finds himself in an even more precarious position. In each of the previous 17 seasons, they have advanced to the knockout rounds.

When asked about his future, Koeman remarked, “I can’t say anything because I don’t know how the club thinks about it.” “We’ll see,” says the narrator.

Despite losing 1-0 to Juventus in Turin, Chelsea will still be expected to qualify for the last 16 after Federico Chiesa scored the game’s only goal 10 seconds into the second half.

To defeat Edouard Mendy and give Massimiliano Allegri’s team a second consecutive win in Group H, the star of Italy’s Euro 2020-winning side latched onto Federico Bernardeschi’s assist.

Juve are still adjusting to life after Allegri’s return as coach and Ronaldo’s departure, but this match against the holders might be a turning point for them.

"We gave away a cheap goal and made things more difficult for ourselves," says the player.