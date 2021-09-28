Barcelona is after a $68 million star dubbed the “Jewel of the Premier League,” according to reports.

Raphinha, a Leeds United forward who has also been linked with Liverpool FC, is supposedly being pursued by FC Barcelona.

Barcelona would need a transfer fee of between $34 million and $68 million to complete a deal with Leeds for Raphinha, who has been dubbed the “Jewel of the Premier League” by supporters, according to Spanish daily Fichajes.

Raphinha, who is under contract with Leeds until 2024, has started all six Premier League games for the club and has scored three goals. The Elland Road side, on the other hand, has failed to win a league match and is currently in the relegation zone (18th).

Barcelona will face a difficult battle in securing Raphinha, especially given the club’s current financial situation. Because of their high pay expenditure, the Camp Nou side had to let go of stars like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Furthermore, they are anticipated to face stiff competition from Liverpool, who have scouted the forward for an incredible five years. According to soccer media site TEAMtalk, Jurgen Klopp’s team initially observed him at the Copa Sao Paulo youth football competition.

According to reports, Liverpool and Brighton have agreed on a fee for midfielder Yves Bissouma, who could join Liverpool during the January transfer window. Bissouma was linked with Liverpool throughout the summer transfer window of 2021, but the Reds were unable to complete a deal. Klopp has always admired the Mali international, and it appears that Liverpool is close to completing the deal this time.

Even though Liverpool manager Klopp has stated that the club will not make any new signings in the next months, Raphina could be a good fit for them. Between January and February, Liverpool’s striking combo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are scheduled to be gone for the 2021 AFCON, and Klopp will be a solid backup to fill in during that time.

Liverpool leads the 2021-22 Premier League table with 14 points from six games, however their lead is only one point. Their next match is a Champions League match against Porto, which will take place on Tuesday. This game will be followed by a major home league match on Saturday against Manchester City.