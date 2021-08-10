Barcelona intends to make a last-ditch effort to keep Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are parting ways after a shocking revelation that stunned the worldwide athletic world.

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain is said to be hard on the trail of a Messi deal, believing that bringing the Argentinian to the club will almost guarantee them the league title.

Of course, nothing is sure, and it appears that Messi’s exit will be no exception.

Barcelona is making “one final pitch” to Messi, according to La Porteria, in the hopes of retaining the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, has already given an insider’s look at how the Messi-Barcelona disaster came to be.

Originally, Messi and the club had agreed to a new contract that would keep him with the Blaugrana until 2026, with Romano stating that the announcement was scheduled for last Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

The imminent Messi-Barcelona contract was effectively blocked by La Liga’s financial restrictions, prompting Barcelona president Joan Laporta to notify the club that they could no longer fight it out and that they would have to let Messi go.

According to the same Romano post, PSG is essentially hurrying Messi to sign with them, with dates being considered for when they will announce Messi’s arrival in Paris.

However, because of the new La Liga financial restrictions, many people are speculating about how Barcelona will keep Messi.

According to the La Porteria tweet, club CEO Ferran Reverter is in direct communication with Messi over the rumored new contract.

Many have speculated on how this new agreement will work out, given that Barcelona’s salary cost is already near 90%.

Fans’ theories have gone as far as suggesting that Manchester City buy Griezmann and then send Miralem Pjanic back to Juventus to make room for Messi to stay in Barcelona–and even sarcastically suggesting that Barcelona sign the Argentine to Team B and then promote him.

However, that isn’t as unlikely as many people believe, as Griezmann would be an excellent match for Manchester City if they decide to abandon their chase of Harry Kane.

All of this may sound like a strange mix of Barcelona shattering PSG fans’ hearts, but when it comes to a guy like Messi, who is a once-in-a-generation talent, you have to go all out.