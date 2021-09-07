Barcelona forward opts for lower pay to re-join Atletico Madrid, according to reports in La Liga.

Antoine Griezmann chose to rejoin Atletico Madrid on loan in the summer transfer window, despite Lionel Messi’s departure, which could have given him a better opportunity of playing.

The 30-year-old forward, who apparently accepted a hefty pay cut to return to Wanda Metropolitano, made an unusual move. According to Goal, he would be paid 40% less than he would have been if he had stayed with FC Barcelona.

Griezmann was with Atletico Madrid for five years before joining Blaugrana in 2019.

According to the outlet, Barca approved the season-long loan agreement, with Colchoneros not paying a penny. Griezmann’s loan agreement also includes a buyout clause, meaning he could return to Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

While Atletico did not pay any money for the loan, if Barcelona approves it next summer, the club can extend the existing deal for another year. This, however, will necessitate further payments, according to the article.

Griezmann was one of several first-team players to leave Camp Nou this summer as Barcelona continues to reduce its pay expenditure. For the sale to go through, the French national had to make a significant sacrifice.

If Atletico Madrid agrees to pay the £34 million ($47 million) cost plus add-ons, the move will become permanent. This is only if Griezmann appears in 50% of the team’s games in the 2022-23 season.

Atletico will not owe Barca anything if Griezmann fails to fulfill that agreement. This scenario, though, is most likely to occur if the French forward sustains a major injury.

Griezmann was regarded as one of Europe’s top strikers and appeared to be a fantastic signing to Barcelona two years ago. However, things did not go as planned, and the 30-year-old was unable to blend in.

With Messi on the field, Griezmann was unable to play his natural position. In 102 appearances, he only scored 35 goals.

According to Sky Sports, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in August. Griezmann would have seized the opportunity, but the next issue was Blaugrana’s wage bill.

Griezmann is now with the French national team, but he is expected to return to Atletico Madrid on Sunday when the club hosts RCD Espanyol de Barcelona.