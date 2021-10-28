Barcelona Fires Manager, Lines Up Potential Replacements in La Liga News

Barcelona is in desperate need of solutions, and it might all start with the person in charge of calling the plays on the field.

According to an announcement made by club president Joan Laporta on the team’s official website, Ronald Koeman has been relieved of his duties as team manager.

Following yet another defeat, this time to Rayo Vallecano, the 58-year-old was told of the decision.

Koeman will say his final goodbyes to the team at the Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday, October 29.

Part of the official statement said, “FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”

An emergency meeting was apparently convened with Laporta following an embarrassing loss to Rayo Vallecano, according to CBS Sports.

However, it was evident from the game outcomes that things were not looking good for Koeman.

The board, aware that finding a replacement for Koeman is a pressing concern, is said to have a few individuals in mind. Xavi and Roberto Martinez were two of the players discussed.

The Barca board has apparently been in contact with Xavi in recent weeks, but no formal talks have taken place. He is presently the Al Sadd’s commander-in-chief.

Martinez, on the other side, is now in charge of Belgium’s European qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Koeman was able to guide the team to the Copa del Rey during his stay at Camp Nou. When he took over the managing duties in August 2020, it was one of the highlights of the club legend’s career.

However, things did not fall into place after that. He only managed to take Barca to third place in La Liga.

This was made worse by Lionel Messi’s departure. Due to salary cap restrictions, the Blaugranas were unable to keep the Argentine footballer in the fold.

Barcelona has been in a financial problem for some time, owing to previous management’s ineptness.

As a result, the club’s only option right now is to operate on a shoestring budget and rebuild with a concentration on young players.

Pedri and Ansu Fati are two of the young bright players in the mix.