Barcelona Fails In Last-Ditch Attempt To Land Sensational Signing As Griezmann Leaves, according to Transfer Rumors.

Barcelona’s last-ditch attempt to sign a high-profile player before the transfer season closes had failed miserably.

After Lionel Messi’s departure, Barcelona had a tremendous hole that needed to be addressed.

The Catalans attempted to entice a few of big-name players late in the current window, including Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, according to Goal.

According to the story, Felix was part of Barcelona’s “last-ditch effort” to bring in reinforcements.

The reigning La Liga winners, on the other hand, were quick to reject Barca’s loan request.

Furthermore, even during the last hours of the transfer deadline, Atleti “refused to join” any form of negotiations with the Catalan club, according to the report.

Barcelona contacted super-agent Jorge Mendes in the hopes of making Felix’s probable transfer go more smoothly. According to the report, Diego Simeone’s side has stated that the Portuguese attacker is not for sale since he is regarded as the club’s “crown gem” for the future.

There is no way Felix will be available anytime soon, according to reports, as he is likely to return to Atletico Madrid as a key player as the club seeks to win the La Liga title for the second time.

Another stumbling barrier in Barcelona’s pursuit of prominent players is the club’s well-known financial crisis, which is also the reason for Messi’s departure.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman bluntly declared this past weekend that the club can do nothing about adding new and expensive players owing to “economic” concerns.

“I appreciate how passionate supporters of our club feel, but the economic reality is what it is,” Koeman explained.

“It’s annoying, but you have to keep things in perspective. We can’t compete economically with Paris, City, or United. That is correct, and we must embrace it.”

Apart from Felix, Barcelona is thought to have approached Manchester United over a possible Edinson Cavani transfer.

The striker’s entrance at Camp Nou was expected to be a surprise transfer deadline day move for the Catalan club. According to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans have gotten a clear no in Felix’s situation.

In the last hours of the window, one thing is clear in Barcelona: another star will depart Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid stated on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Barcelona to send Antoine Griezmann back to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on loan.