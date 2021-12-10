Barcelona could lose a $56 million teen sensation to Liverpool following their Champions League exit, according to reports.

Gavi, a teenage star desired by Liverpool FC, is supposedly on the approach of leaving FC Barcelona.

Many players at Camp Nou have opted to put their contract renewals on hold following Barcelona’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League following their recent 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Gavi, who is under contract with Barcelona until 2023, has a $56 million release clause, which Liverpool is willing to pay even if the Catalan club refuses to negotiate, according to El Nacional.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the Champions League, still need to reinforce their midfield, and the German boss has short-listed Gavi for the position before of the January transfer window.

According to the article, the Liverpool board is willing to go ahead with it since they believe it will be a good investment.

Ansu Fati and Pedri’s contracts were recently renewed by Barcelona, and their new contracts carried a whopping $1.1 billion release clause. According to soccer website Barca Blaugranes, the La Liga club thinks Gavi to be in the same level as the duo and is looking to grant the former Real Betis young player a five-year contract.

However, a lot has changed in the last month or two, and Gavi would find it tough to turn down an offer from a team like Liverpool. He will not only have the opportunity to win titles, something that appears to be difficult at Barcelona right now, but he will also have the opportunity to play under Klopp, one of the top managers in the game right now.

Klopp is recognized for bringing out the best in young players, as evidenced by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

Gavi, who is 17 years old, began his professional career in 2014 when he joined Real Betis’ youth academy. He was scouted by Barcelona after scoring 90 goals for Betis’ youth team. In 2015, the La Masia school of the Catalan club recruited an 11-year-old Gavi.

Gavi progressed through Barcelona’s junior system before breaking into the first team earlier this year. Gavi has already made 19 appearances for Barcelona’s senior team in all competitions during the 2021-22 season. In addition, he was given his Spain debut. He has now appeared in four games for Spain’s senior team, including the UEFA Nations League final, in which La Roja was defeated 2-1.