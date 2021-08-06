Barcelona can no longer afford to keep Messi, according to the club’s president.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated Friday that Lionel Messi’s career has come to an end because the cash-strapped Spanish club cannot afford to maintain the Argentinian superstar.

In a dramatic press conference, Laporta stated that he would not be willing to “put the club at risk” by renewing Messi’s contract, despite Barcelona’s financial difficulties ahead of the start of La Liga on August 15.

Barcelona is no longer negotiating with Messi, according to Laporta, and the 34-year-old striker is contemplating alternative options.

“We realized it was over yesterday. “I just spoke with Leo’s father,” Laporta explained.

“I don’t want to mislead anyone. The player has additional offers, but there is a deadline because La Liga begins soon, and he needs time to consider them.”

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Messi, but Manchester City, who tried to get him last year, could also join the race.

“It’s only natural that he’ll get some huge offers,” Laporta added.

Pep Guardiola, Messi’s former coach at Camp Nou, pushed back against speculation about a move to the Premier League champions, saying, “Right now it is not in our thoughts, absolutely not.”

PSG has reportedly begun negotiations, according to reports in France, although coach Mauricio Pochettino gave little away on Friday.

Pochettino stated, “Our president is looking for ways to improve the team.”

Messi had agreed to sign a five-year contract with Barcelona in exchange for a 50% reduction in his annual salary.

However, La Liga’s financial fair play rules, which are likely to cut Barca’s salary budget by 200 million euros ($235 million) this season, caused Laporta to determine that the agreement could not be completed.

“We were unable to accommodate Messi’s contract,” said Laporta, who was re-elected as president of the club in March.

“The scenario we inherited is appalling, with the sports salary bill accounting for 110 percent of the club’s revenue.

“The rules of La Liga constrain us, and we have no room for error. We’ve been aware of the situation since our arrival, but the figures we’ve seen are considerably worse than we anticipated.”

Barcelona owes over 1.2 billion euros in total debt, with more than half of it owed in the near future.

According to Laporta, the club’s losses for the most recent season totaled around 500 million euros, which is more than double what they planned.

La Liga has formed a partnership with a private equity business based in the United States.