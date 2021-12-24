Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief as their $131 million star agrees to sign a new contract [details].

Ousmane Dembele is expected to sign a new deal with FC Barcelona in the next days, according to reports.

Dembele, whose current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, has finally signed an agreement with Barcelona, putting an end to doubts regarding his future at the Nou Camp. Due to the Catalans’ persistent financial difficulty, Dembele is likely to sign a new five-year contract and has accepted a lower wage, according to Spanish publication SPORT. By next week, the Catalans are expected to make a formal announcement.

Barcelona will be able to sign new players and fit them into their salary bracket thanks to Dembele’s lowered earnings. The Frenchman’s new deal also ensures that he will not be allowed to leave Barcelona for free in the summer of 2022. In 2017, Barcelona paid $131 million to Borussia Dortmund for Dembele, whose time at Camp Nou has been primarily marred by injury.

Dembele, who is 28 years old, has been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United. Despite his agents’ wishes for him to move abroad for a new challenge, Dembele has decided to stay at Barcelona due to his fondness for the club and the vision proposed by head coach Xavi Hernandez, according to Foot Mercato, a French news outlet.

Xavi has always spoken highly of Dembele, who is well aware that he will play a key role in the Spaniard’s ambitious plans at Barcelona. “I’m certain. He [Dembele] is already aware of the sports project and the importance he will play. He is content at this location. Now it’s up to the club and his agency to decide “In a recent interview, Xavi stated.

Due to a knee injury, Dembele missed the first half of the 2021-22 season. The player missed 14 games during his layoff before making his first appearance of the season on Nov. 2 in a Champions League match. Dembele, unfortunately, had a hamstring injury that forced him to miss two more games.

Dembele, on the other hand, has regained full fitness and has started Barcelona’s previous two league games, playing the entire 90 minutes on both occasions and assisting a goal.

Barcelona is now seventh in the La Liga league, 18 points behind table-toppers Real Madrid, with 28 points after 18 games in the 2021-22 season.