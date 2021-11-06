Barcelona Applauds ‘Absolute Legend’ Xavi’s Return As Coach.

On Saturday, Barcelona announced the return of great midfielder Xavi Hernandez as coach, with the legendary midfielder facing a monumental task in restoring the Spanish giants to their previous glory.

After 767 appearances with the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga crowns and four Champions Leagues, the Spaniard moved to Al Sadd in 2015.

“It’s time for you to return home.” “Welcome, Xavi,” Barca wrote on Twitter.

“It wasn’t farewell; it was see you later,” it said, alongside a video montage of the player’s 2015 departure.

Barcelona said in a statement that it had reached a deal with Xavi to take over as first-team coach for the remainder of this season and two more seasons, succeeding Ronald Koeman, who had been fired.

“It is believed that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend, and that his presentation as the next FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in a public event at Camp Nou on Monday, November 8,” the statement added.

Xavi, known as the “Maquina” (the Machine), is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest ever players, and there is considerable interest in his potential as a coach following his impact on Pep Guardiola’s legendary Barcelona team.

His passing style was compared to Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning “tiki-taka” club in 2009.

“One of the greatest midfield maestros of all time,” Barca said in a statement, “he helped reinvent the art with his inventive intellect, precision passing, and incredible ability to read the game.”

Al Sadd, a Qatari team that Xavi had managed since 2019, announced on social media that they had reached an agreement with Barca and shared photographs of the Spaniard bidding goodbye to the players and staff.

On Friday, Barcelona’s bid to appoint Xavi as coach was stalled due to his Al Sadd release clause, with Xavi and Barca considering sharing the cash to complete the agreement.

Barca had agreed to fulfill the provision in Xavi’s contract, which is apparently worth roughly five million euros ($5.8 million), according to Al Sadd, but the club did not provide any details in their statement.

Xavi had made no secret of his wish to return to Barcelona, which he had joined at the age of 11 through the La Masia program.

Xavi had made no secret of his wish to return to Barcelona, which he had joined at the age of 11 through the La Masia program.

Last year, Xavi told the sports newspaper Marca, "My major ambition, when I can accomplish it, is Barca." "It's my house," she says.