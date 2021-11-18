Barcelona advances in the Women’s Champions League after Lyon loses.

Barcelona raced into the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League with a 5-0 thrashing of Hoffenheim on Wednesday, but Lyon missed out on a chance to qualify with two games to spare after losing to Bayern Munich.

Putellas, the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and a major contender for the Ballon d’Or, scored the game’s first goal from the penalty spot just before halftime in Germany.

In the second half, Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmati, Marta Torrejon, and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic all scored to give Barcelona their fourth win in four games in Group C.

Barcelona coach Jonathan Giraldez remarked, “I think we performed a really fantastic job.”

“We took several chances and discovered the spaces within. I believe we didn’t have the finest clinical chances, but the team’s overall performance was outstanding. We’re ecstatic to have advanced to the next round.” Arsenal defeated Danish champions Koge 3-0 to keep their hopes of progressing from the same section alive.

Arsenal took the lead through Caitilin Foord in the first half, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Vivianne Miedema scoring late goals for the hosts at Meadow Park.

Seven times winners is a record. Following a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Lyon will have to wait to secure a place in the knockout phase.

Saki Kumagai of Japan scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half, bringing Bayern to within two points of Group D leaders Lyon.

“I’m disappointed, but I’m proud of the team. It was a difficult match; we fought hard and had numerous chances up until the very last second, but we were unable to capitalize on them “Christiane Endler, the captain and goalie for Lyon, spoke to DAZN.

“It’s our first loss of the season, and it comes at the conclusion of a long week with three huge games, but that’s no excuse because Bayern had the same schedule as us.”

After scored their first goals in the group stage in a 2-1 win away to Swedish club Hacken, Benfica are still in contention for a place in the last eight.