Barcelona accuses $131 million star of negotiating with Liverpool and Manchester United “behind their backs,” according to reports.

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly been accused by FC Barcelona of initiating talks with Liverpool and Manchester United “behind their backs.”

According to Spanish daily Cuatro, while Barcelona thought they had a new deal in place with Dembele, the La Liga giants now believe the player’s agency has already spoken to the two Premier League clubs behind the scenes.

Dembele’s contract will expire at the end of the 2021-22 season. Following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, it was previously rumored that Barcelona planned to extend Dembele’s contract, despite the forward’s injury history.

In September, Barcelona and Dembele’s agents were scheduled to meet. Because no new agreement has been announced, it is evident that the two groups are still at odds.

If Dembele rejects a new contract from Barcelona, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards, who is known for making surprise deals for the Reds, is hoping to recruit him in January. According to soccer website Teamtalk, Liverpool are expected to persuade Dembele to sign a pre-contract in January, allowing the 24-year-old attacker to join the club for free ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add to his attacking options, especially after Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had a poor season last year.

In 2017, Dembele transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for a reported $131 million cost. Dembele was regarded as one of Europe’s top young players at the time, making him Barcelona’s third most costly purchase behind Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann. The injury-prone Dembele, on the other hand, is said to have not lived up to his price tag.

Dembele has only had two seasons with 40+ appearances in all competitions throughout his four years at Barcelona. The 2019-20 season was the worst of his career, as he only appeared in nine games for the Catalans due to ailments that kept him out for the majority of the season.

He scored 11 goals last season, finishing behind Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona’s third-highest goal scorer. However, as Barcelona’s post-Messi difficulties continue, Dembele is once again out of action and has yet to make an appearance in the 2021-22 season. In the 2021-22 La Liga table, the Camp Nou side is presently ranked ninth.

