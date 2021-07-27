Barca’s Patience Is Requested By Juventus Before Closing Deal For Bosnian

Juventus appears to be prioritizing the acquisition of Miralem Pjanic, although the club is demanding more time from Barcelona.

The Old Lady looks to want to get rid of Aaron Ramsey first before bringing in the Bosnian midfielder from Barcelona.

Only by selling Aaron Ramsey will Juventus be able to conclude the deal with Barcelona on Pjanic. This sale would free up a significant portion of the wage budget for Sport via Barca Blaugranes in Spain.

As a result, the focus has shifted to a couple of English Premier League clubs. Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both said to be interested in signing the 30-year-old midfielder.

Juve will have a clear road to officially welcoming the Bosnian midfielder once that is resolved.

Pjanic is said to be willing to accept a wage reduction in order to return to Juventus Stadium, where he would be reunited with Massimiliano Allegri.

If the transfer goes through, Pjanic is expected to join Juventus on a two-year loan contract with the option to make it permanent.

Because he has worked with Allegri before, the I Bianconeri manager has backed a proposal to bring the 31-year-old in for next season.

Multiple offers were purportedly made to Pjanic, including one from Serie A.

AS Roma and Inter Milan have also showed interest in signing Pjanic, but the midfielder is said to desire a return to Juve, where he rose to prominence before joining Barcelona in 2020.

Pjanic made 19 league matches for Barcelona but did not score or assist once.

With nothing going right for him, a return to Juventus could help him resurrect his football career.

For the time being, all the Bosnian can do is wait for Ramsey to be sold. Ramsey is owed £400,000 ($551,000) per week, but he has yet to justify it, having only made 22 appearances in Serie A last season and scoring only two goals.