Barca’s displaced midfielder could be better off with the Gunners or Toffees, according to transfer rumors.

Philippe Coutinho, who Barcelona is rumored to be willing to sell, might return to the English Premier League.

In Blaugrana’s last two La Liga games, the Brazilian winger has not played. Furthermore, he has had insufficient playing time thus far this season.

With his poor form, a move away from Camp Nou could be on the cards.

According to Sport.Es, the struggling midfielder would benefit from a move to Arsenal or Everton.

However, how much the Gunners and Toffees are willing to pay for the 29-year-old footballer will be determined.

Coutinho is presently earning £163,000 ($219,000) per week in Catalonia, and it’s unclear whether the Gunners and Toffees would be willing to fulfill his wage demands, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The solution may be contingent on Coutinho’s departure from Barcelona. He might either leave for good or be loaned out.

Although a move to either Arsenal or Everton may give Coutinho a fresh lease on life, many believe the Brazilian would be better exploited by the Gunners.

Arsenal’s budget would be slashed if he were paid the indicated weekly salaries.

Regardless, the Gunners have a history of spending more than the Toffees.

Even if that made sense, his suitability may be called into doubt. Arsenal, on the other hand, is doing well with a group of young players who are hungry for success.

Coutinho appears to be a good fit on paper, but his infusion could cause issues with rotation and drive.

Arsenal and Everton may be joined by other sides interested in absorbing the Brazilian midfielder as the January transfer window approaches.