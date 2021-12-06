Barca and Atletico Madrid are in danger of being relegated from the Champions League.

With Barcelona on the verge of missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in two decades, Xavi Hernandez faces his first major test as coach.

Barca’s fate was in their own hands after a goalless draw at home to Benfica last month, but with a far tougher final game away to Group E champions Bayern Munich.

After three consecutive defeats, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid will have their work cut out for them to earn one of the five unclaimed last-16 spots, as all four teams remain in contention in an intriguing Group G.

Barca are in trouble ahead of their trip to Germany on Wednesday, but it could have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been for Benfica attacker Haris Seferovic’s blatant error in stoppage time at Camp Nou.

Bayern is one of three clubs in the league with a spotless record this season, and Robert Lewandowski’s alleged Ballon d’Or rejection may give the star striker another motivation to prove a point.

On Saturday, Xavi’s first defeat as Barca coach came against Real Betis. He rested important players in preparation for the encounter in Munich, where a win would ensure Barca’s place as Group E runners-up, continuing their 20-year streak of reaching the knockout stage.

When Barca was eliminated in the first group stage of the 2000-01 campaign, a young Xavi was establishing himself as a stalwart in the midfield.

If they don’t get all three points, Benfica will overtake them for second place, with the Portuguese needing to beat Dynamo Kiev in Lisbon.

In Group B, Porto, AC Milan, and Atletico will compete for the second qualifying slot after Liverpool.

Porto, a two-time European champion, leads both opponents by one point ahead of Atletico Madrid’s visit. Jurgen Klopp could significantly rotate his Liverpool team against Milan ahead of a demanding festive calendar.

Villarreal, who were beaten at home by two late Manchester United goals on matchday five of last season’s Europa League, travel to Atalanta knowing that if they avoid defeat in Bergamo, they will advance at the expense of the Italians.

After accumulating seven points in three games, Austrian champions Salzburg appeared to be coasting through, but back-to-back away losses mean they might yet miss out.

After accumulating seven points in three games, Austrian champions Salzburg appeared to be coasting through, but back-to-back away losses mean they might yet miss out.

Lille leads Group G with eight points and will advance if they draw a draw against Wolfsburg.