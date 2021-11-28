Barbados is set to become a republic, taking the place of the British monarchy.

Barbados is ready to break its links with the British monarchy, but the Caribbean island has enormous hurdles as it prepares to become the world’s newest republic, including the legacy of a sometimes cruel colonial past and the pandemic’s impact on tourism.

Barbados, known for its beaches and cricket, will replace Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state this week with her current envoy, Governor General Sandra Mason.

Military parades and celebrations will mark Mason’s inauguration as president on Monday evening and Tuesday, with Prince Charles, the British heir to the throne, in attendance.

The start of a new era has sparked debate among Barbados’ 285,000 residents about Britain’s decades of influence, which included more than 200 years of slavery until 1834 and the country’s eventual independence in 1966.

“When I was a little kid, I used to get really excited when I heard about the queen,” said Sharon Bellamy-Thompson, 50, a seafood vendor in the capital Bridgetown, who recalls meeting the monarch on a visit when she was just eight years old.

“As I grew older, I began to ponder what this queen actually meant to me and my country. It was illogical, to say the least “she stated “Having a female president of Barbados will be fantastic.” British colonization and slavery, according to youth activists like Firhaana Bulbulia, founder of the Barbados Muslim Association, are to blame for the island’s present inequities.

Bulbulia, 26, explained that “the income difference, the capacity to own land, and even access to bank loans all have a lot to do with systems developed out of being dominated by Britain.”

“While the physical chains (of slavery) were broken and we no longer wore them, the mental chains remained in our minds.”

Barbados elected Mason as its first president in October, a year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley said the country would “completely” leave its colonial heritage.

However, other Barbadians say that there are more important national challenges, like as the economic turbulence brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak, which has revealed an overreliance on tourism, which is, ironically, reliant on British visitors.

A strange calm in normally busy Bridgetown, low visitor numbers at famous tourist attractions, and a lifeless nightlife scene all hint to a country reeling after years of relative prosperity.

Despite dramatically increasing government borrowing to support public sector projects and create jobs, unemployment has risen to roughly 16%, up from 9% in recent years.

The country has just loosened a long-standing Covid curfew, which was previously set at 9:00 p.m. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.