Barbados becomes a republic once the Queen’s flag is lowered.

Barbados, a Caribbean island nation, will sever centuries-old connections to the British monarchy on Monday night, deposing Queen Elizabeth II as head of state and proclaiming itself the world’s newest republic.

The queen’s royal Standard flag will be lowered in Bridgetown, and the incumbent governor general, Sandra Mason, will be sworn in as the country’s first president at midnight (0400 GMT).

The “Pride of Nationhood” ceremony, which will include military parades, a mounted guard of honor, gun salutes, dances, and fireworks, will be attended by Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne.

Barbados’ new age has sparked debate among the island’s 285,000 residents over colonialism and Britain’s decades of dominance, which included more than 200 years of slavery until 1834.

Another race issue involving alleged insults regarding Prince Charles’ grandson tainted Prince Charles’ visit at the last minute.

An anonymous royal wondered how dark their anticipated first child’s complexion will be, according to Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who has a black mother and a white father.

After a new book suggested Charles was to blame, a representative for the prince responded, “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

Barbados gained independence from Britain in 1966, and is known for its picturesque beaches, love of cricket, and as the birthplace of artist Rihanna.

Mason was elected as the country’s first president in October, a year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley proclaimed the country would “completely” leave its colonial past behind.

“I remember how enthusiastic we used to get about the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and royal weddings back in the day,” Anastasia Smith, a 61-year-old nurse, told AFP.

“However, I’m not sure we ever saw them as our royal family.” Everyone nowadays is talking about a republic. Nothing in my life is going to change, I’m not sure. But I believe we are on the right track, and it is a wonderful day for Barbados.” Officials in the United Kingdom said Charles will use his speech in Barbados to emphasize the two countries’ enduring links, especially through the Commonwealth.

However, local outrage has centered on Mottley’s invitation to Charles as a guest of honor and his awarding of the Order of Freedom of Barbados, the country’s highest accolade.

British colonization and slavery, according to youth activists like Firhaana Bulbulia, founder of the Barbados Muslim Association, are to blame for the island’s present inequities.

“The ability gap, the wealth divide.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.