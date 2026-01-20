Bangladesh Women Secure Dominant Win Over Papua New Guinea in World Cup Qualifier

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier saw Bangladesh’s women extend their perfect start with a commanding 30-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) on January 20 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal. With this victory, Bangladesh’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup later this year in England and Wales remain strong, as they now sit atop Group A.

Shorna Akter Stars as Bangladesh Set Daunting Target

Despite a tough loss to Ireland in their opening match, PNG captain Brenda Tau opted to field first after winning the toss, hoping the bowler-friendly conditions would favor her side. However, Bangladesh’s batting lineup quickly dispelled any fears, with opening pair Dilara Akter and Juairiya Ferdous building a solid foundation. Akter’s composed 35 from 29 balls was cut short by a run-out in the 10th over, but she had already set a steady pace.

Sharmin Akhter added a useful 28, but it was captain Nigar Sultana Joty’s untimely dismissal for six that raised PNG’s hopes of a breakthrough. As the middle overs loomed, Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter and Sobhana Mostary took charge. Shorna, in particular, produced an explosive knock, blasting 37 runs from just 14 balls, including four sixes and a boundary, her strike rate of 264.28 a testament to her fearless play. Mostary’s 34 from 24 balls ensured that Bangladesh’s total never lost momentum, guiding the team to an imposing 168/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

While PNG’s Henao Thomas managed to dismiss Shorna in the final over, the damage was done. PNG’s bowlers, including Thomas, did their best to limit the onslaught but could not prevent Bangladesh from reaching a formidable total. Conditions were ideal for batting, with temperatures at a pleasant 19°C and a gentle breeze, adding to the pressure on PNG’s chase.

PNG’s Chase Falters Despite Tau and Jimmy Resistance

PNG began their chase positively, with openers Konio Oala and Hollan Doriga racing to 12 runs in the early overs. However, the breakthrough came in the fourth over, with medium-pacer Ritu Moni removing Oala for 12 runs. In the following over, Rabeya Khan sent Doriga back for 21 runs, setting back PNG’s progress. Despite a valiant 35 from captain Tau and 28 from Sibona Jimmy, PNG’s response faltered. Bangladesh’s bowlers, led by Sobhana Mostary and Fahima Khatun, dismantled the middle order, and the PNG innings collapsed under the weight of pressure.

Shorna Akter, already a star with the bat, contributed with the ball as well, taking a wicket in her lone over while conceding just six runs. The rest of the Bangladesh attack, including Sanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, and Ritu Moni, shared the remaining wickets, and PNG were all out for 138, 30 runs short of Bangladesh’s total.

PNG’s campaign continues to struggle, with their net run rate sinking further into the negative. Despite sporadic moments of resistance, particularly from Tau and Jimmy, they were unable to maintain the required run rate. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s all-round dominance—evidenced by their adaptability with both bat and ball—positions them as strong contenders for a spot in the Super Six stage and beyond.

With two wins from two matches, Bangladesh are in an excellent position to qualify for the next stage. Their next challenge will be to maintain their form and progress through the remaining group fixtures, which continue until January 26. As the tournament heats up, all eyes will be on Bangladesh’s next moves and PNG’s efforts to keep their World Cup dreams alive.