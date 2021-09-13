Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator Says Team Is Ready For Running Back Challenge, According To NFL News

The Baltimore Ravens will be missing three of its top running backs for the start of the NFL season, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes the team is up to the task.

Prior to the start of the season, they were dealt major blows when J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards were all declared out.

Dobbins and Edwards tore their ACLs, while Hill tore his Achilles tendon, forcing him to leave the club.

“When something like that happens, all you have to do is jump into sprint mode and get them as much as you can, as much of a foundation as you can, and coach as you go,” Roman said. “We refer to it as ‘country coaching.’

“So you’re coaching kids in the hallways, cafeterias, and all over the place?” So, it’s a sprint, and I’m extremely amazed by how these guys are going about it. We’re pretty thrilled about these guys because they’re really good players.”

In their Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL’s top rushing club for the past two seasons will have to rely on third-string running back Ty’Son Williams to shoulder the majority of the load.

This season, the Ravens were anticipated to win the AFC North division, with Dobbins, Hill, and Edwards leading the way.

They are, however, fortunate in that the Raiders have struggled to cover the run game in recent years, surrendering 125.8 rushing yards per game last season.

The Ravens signed Trenton Cannon and Latavius Murray to the 53-man roster, while adding experienced running backs Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to the practice squad, to help address the big void at running back.

Despite these setbacks, their attack is still led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will have to lead his new running back corps through the Raiders game.

Last season, Jackson led the club in rushing with 1,005 yards on 159 carries and seven touchdowns.

It’s rare for a team to lose all three running backs before the season begins, but if Roman believes his team can survive without them, he’ll have to show it against the Raiders on Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.