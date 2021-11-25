Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh credits faith for the team’s success this season.

In Week 11, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chicago Bears 16-13, and head coach John Harbaugh is grateful for his team’s belief in themselves.

Harbaugh was asked about a sweater he wore that said “Faith Over Fear” as he spoke to the media prior of their Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 28.

“I’d like to believe that during the course of our lives, situations occur that strengthen rather than weaken our faith. I’m sure it does in some circumstances. This hoodie was given to me by a friend at the start of the season, and it seemed to foreshadow some events. That’s what he implied. “He says, ‘I’m telling you, this is going to be significant,'” Harbaugh said.

Faith has been a driving force for the Ravens this season, as they now sit atop the AFC North division and second in the conference with a 7-3 record.

They have 15 players on injured reserve, including important contributors Marcus Peters and Ronnie Stanley, as well as their entire running back corps.

The Ravens fought back from defeat five times in their seven wins, with Justin Tucker’s record-setting 66-yard ( goal against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 being the highlight.

Their three losses were significant setbacks, particularly their one-sided thrashings by division rivals Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

This is, however, a club that has preached a team-first, next man-up mindset, as evidenced by their victory over the Bears.

Due to an illness, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, was forced to sit out the game, leaving backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to carry the load.

He had a fantastic season for the Ravens, averaging 219 yards passing and 40 yards rushing with one turnover.

After assisting Devonta Freeman on a touchdown run inside the red zone, the undrafted quarterback was overheard thanking quarterbacks coach James Urban for his faith in him.

"Our guys are aware of the requirements. It's not necessary for you to speak much to them. You just attempt to touch on some of the major issues, and I like to discuss how we'll play. When you believe in a group of men, you want to see them believe in themselves and go out and be themselves.