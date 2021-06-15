Bale is an important player for Wales, and here are five things to consider ahead of the crucial match against Turkey.

On Wednesday, Wales returns to Euro 2020 action against Turkey.

Both teams are aiming for their first win of the tournament, with Wales drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening and Turkey losing 3-0 to Italy.

The PA news agency examines the major talking issues surrounding the Group A match at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Inspiration for bales is required.

Gareth Bale, Wales’ star and record goalscorer, has gone 12 games without scoring for his country, dating back to October 2019. Bale, on the other hand, has continued to provide important assists and game-winning situations over that period. However, he was the least productive of the Dragons’ three-man attack in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Switzerland as Wales struggled for possession. Bale can still win big games, but Wales must find him more in the final third to enjoy some Turkish delight.

Moore’s services are required.

Kieffer Moore, a 6ft 5ins former lifeguard who was playing non-league football for Forest Green when Chris Coleman’s side reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals, is a match-winner for Wales. Moore’s stature, strength, and hold-up play make him a unique attacking weapon for Wales, and his eye for goal was shown by his magnificent headed equalize against Switzerland. However, Wales must enhance their delivery from wide areas to the Cardiff targetman and go higher up the pitch.

Tactical adjustments

In Wales’ opener, caretaker manager Robert Page resorted to a 4-2-3-1 configuration, with Bale, Aaron Ramsey, and Daniel James supporting Moore. Ramsey was utilized as a false nine in the build-up to the tournament because Wales didn’t have a traditional centre-forward in their 3-4-3 formation. With Connor Roberts and Neco Williams providing great energy down the sides, Page will contemplate returning to that formation. Ramsey, on the other hand, may drop deeper with Joe Allen, allowing Wales to start with a more forward-thinking lineup in a game that they will almost certainly need to win to proceed.

Situation in the group

Italy entered Euro 2020 with a 27-game unbeaten streak and showed their class by destroying Turkey. (This is a brief piece.)