Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns wears custom cleats to honor a Navy Corpsman killed in Kabul.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns wore a unique set of cleats with the name of a late Navy corpsman killed during the August Kabul attack.

On Sunday, Mayfield paid gratitude to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton “Max” Soviak, who helped the Browns defeat the Houston Texans 31-21. The cleats had a picture of the 22-year-old sailor from Berlin Heights, Ohio, and the words “Rest In Peace Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak” on them.

Mayfield had commissioned the shoes from graphic artist Marcus Rivero. Rivero posted a photo of the cleats to his @solesbysir Instagram account.

