Baker Mayfield and Teddy Bridgewater are both limited by injuries for the Broncos versus. Browns on Thursday Night Football.

In the Week 7 “Thursday Night Football” showdown, both starting quarterbacks are nursing ailments. In the days leading up to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns, neither Baker Mayfield nor Teddy Bridgewater have been fully involved in practice.

Mayfield spoke with reporters with his left arm in a sling on Sunday, just after Cleveland got thrashed at home by the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield’s torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, which he suffered in Week 2, was worsened. Mayfield hasn’t missed a game this season and played in Week 6, however his fate for Thursday is unknown.

While awaiting a second evaluation on his injury, Mayfield stated that he plans to play Thursday. Kevin Stefanski, the Browns’ head coach, refused to commit to selecting a starting quarterback against the Broncos.

If Mayfield is ruled out, Case Keenum will start.

“Obviously, if I was in a physical situation where I couldn’t play to my full potential and was hurting the team, I wouldn’t do that because I care about winning,” Mayfield said, according to ESPN. Cleveland believes Mayfield won’t need season-ending surgery. “I am the only one who knows how my body feels.” If someone thinks I’m hurting the team by going out there injured, they’re completely wrong. It’s entirely up to me. I get to decide whether or not I’m able to play, and that’s the way it is.” Last night and this morning, I checked in with sources about the Browns’ injuries:- Nick Chubb isn’t expected to play on Thursday, according to reports.

-On Beckham, Mayfield, and others, it’s too early to tell.

-The team is awaiting the findings of Mayfield’s left shoulder MRI for a second opinion. Case Keenum against. Broncos is a possibility.

Cleveland has suffered multiple key injuries in the span of a week. Starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. both missed the game on Sunday, and it’s unknown whether they’ll play on Thursday. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, both running backs, are out. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 6, receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s status is unknown.

At home, the Browns have gone from 5.5-point favorites to only a field goal favorites.

Bridgewater’s addition to Denver’s injury report was unexpected. Due to a foot issue, the quarterback was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday. The quarterback is likely to play, according to Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Bridgewater has started every game this season, while he did not play in Denver’s Week 4 loss to the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.