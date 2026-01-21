Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski’s Bitter Feud Reignites as NFC South Rivalry Begins

In a fiery exchange that has reignited an old NFL rivalry, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski have traded barbs, signaling a heated future between the two in the NFC South. Their feud, which dates back to their time together with the Cleveland Browns, is once again at the forefront of NFL drama as their new teams prepare for divisional matchups in 2026.

The source of the tension? A Twitter spat that emerged on January 20, 2026. D. Orlando Ledbetter, a beat writer for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, tweeted a critique of Stefanski’s time in Cleveland, which included a failure to develop Mayfield as a quarterback. Mayfield, known for his fiery personality, wasted no time responding, accusing Stefanski of treating him like “garbage” when the Browns traded him in 2022. “Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage,” Mayfield tweeted, adding fuel to an already smoldering rivalry.

The Cleveland Fallout

Mayfield and Stefanski’s saga began in 2018 when the Browns selected Mayfield with the first overall pick, hoping to end years of misery. The two seemed to find success in 2020, as Mayfield led the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades. But the honeymoon was short-lived. In 2021, Mayfield played through a torn shoulder, and the team’s struggles continued. The Browns soon turned to Deshaun Watson, trading away a massive package of draft picks to acquire the quarterback, leaving Mayfield feeling abandoned.

Despite his early success in Cleveland, Mayfield was soon traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2022 after months of uncertainty. A disastrous stint in Carolina led to his release, but the story didn’t end there. After being claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield showed flashes of brilliance, including a thrilling comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, which caught the attention of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, needing a new quarterback after Tom Brady’s retirement, signed Mayfield in 2023, giving him a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Mayfield took full advantage of the opportunity, leading the Buccaneers to two consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. His success was rewarded with a $100 million, three-year contract, solidifying his role as the team’s starting quarterback. However, the 2025 season ended in disappointment as the Buccaneers fell just short of winning the NFC South, but Mayfield’s leadership was credited with reviving his career and guiding the team through difficult times.

Meanwhile, Stefanski’s tenure with the Browns ended in disappointment. Despite his 2020 success, the Browns’ gamble on Watson backfired, as Watson’s tenure was marked by injuries and off-field issues. After a disastrous 2024 season, Stefanski was fired, ending his time in Cleveland with a losing record. The Browns’ leadership was in disarray, and the team turned their attention to finding a new head coach.

In a twist of fate, Stefanski was hired by the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. He now inherits a team brimming with potential, including young stars like quarterback Michael Penix and running back Bijan Robinson. But the shadows of his Cleveland past—and his unresolved tension with Mayfield—remain very much alive as he embarks on a new chapter in Atlanta.

For Mayfield, the 2026 season is shaping up to be a pivotal one. Entering the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay, he is highly motivated to prove his worth, and the Falcons-Buccaneers matchups are now among the most anticipated games of the upcoming season. Fans are already circling these games on their calendars, with the personal animosity between Mayfield and Stefanski adding an extra layer of intrigue.

While Stefanski has yet to respond publicly to Mayfield’s fiery remarks, the NFL world is watching closely. Both men are now in new roles, with new teams, and the drama that once defined their relationship in Cleveland is far from over. As the 2026 NFL season approaches, the Mayfield-Stefanski saga will likely continue to fuel the rivalry between the Falcons and the Buccaneers, making these matchups must-watch TV for football fans across the country.

As the calendar turns toward training camp, one thing is clear: this rivalry is just getting started, and the stakes have never been higher.