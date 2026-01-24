Bailey-Joseph Strike Secures Vital Win for Arsenal U21s

Arsenal Under-21s head coach was in high spirits after his side triumphed 1-0 against Burnley, claiming their first win of 2026 in a hard-fought match at Meadow Park. The match was decided by a stunning solo goal from Brando Bailey-Joseph, whose individual brilliance proved to be the difference in an otherwise tight contest.

Positive Response After Setback

Reflecting on the result, Porter praised his team for their resilience and character. “I’m happy with the result. We had a very young side out there today. Eight scholars played, and that was a big positive for us,” he noted. “It’s important to reflect because last week was a disappointing performance. We didn’t show our best selves, but that’s football. Today, we were much improved.”

Porter emphasized that the focus during the week had been on responding to the previous loss, with a particular focus on enhancing their overall performance. “The whole week was about responding,” he explained. “Not just about the result, but about performing better across the entire game. And we did that today. When you perform better, you give yourself a better chance of winning, which is exactly what we did tonight.”

A key factor in their improved display was a solid defensive effort, as Arsenal kept a clean sheet. This was a specific goal set by the coaching staff ahead of the match. “We spoke this week about having a clean-sheet mentality, and we wanted to be more like our first team,” Porter added. “We need to be harder to play against, and Burnley didn’t cause us too many problems. We limited them well.”

Bailey-Joseph Shines in Front of Goal

Bailey-Joseph’s goal was his first at Under-21 level, and Porter, who has known the winger since his Under-9s days, expressed his joy at seeing the young talent deliver the match-winner. “I’ve known Brando for a long time, and I’ve seen him score plenty of goals like that,” said Porter. “Now, it’s about how he builds on this. He’s got huge potential, and hopefully this gives him the belief to continue improving. If he can keep doing this, he’ll become an even more talented player, and we’re excited to see how he develops.”

Looking to the future, Porter also addressed the possibility of academy players being involved with the first team. “The first team is focused on a big game against Manchester United on Sunday, but after that, hopefully there will be opportunities next week for some of our young players,” he said. “But those opportunities have to be earned by performing well, training hard every day, and showing they’re ready for it.”

Porter also highlighted the importance of collaboration with the first-team staff in developing players, with the likes of Max, Marli, and Andre having already featured for the senior side this season. “We work closely with the first team to support them and continue developing our players,” he concluded. “If we can have more players involved, that would be amazing, but they have to earn it.”