Bailey-Joseph Secures Arsenal U21s Victory Over Burnley

Arsenal’s under-21 side bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Burnley at Meadow Park on Friday night, thanks to a standout solo goal from Brando Bailey-Joseph.

Match Overview

The Gunners started with intensity, coming close to opening the scoring within the first 12 minutes. Charles Sagoe Jr showcased his skill to evade his defender and provide a dangerous cross for Andre Harriman-Annous, whose header struck the post before being safely collected by Burnley’s goalkeeper. Minutes later, Louis Zecevic John had a chance but fired his effort over the bar as Arsenal continued to apply pressure.

In the second half, Arsenal’s attacking efforts remained consistent. Harriman-Annous was twice denied by Burnley keeper Oisin Cooney, once with a low save and again when the midfielder shot straight at the goalkeeper from a promising position. Despite these missed chances, the breakthrough came 20 minutes from time when Bailey-Joseph picked up the ball, drove past his defender, and curled a brilliant strike into the far corner, securing a deserved lead for the hosts.

Bailey-Joseph continued to be a threat, nearly assisting a second goal with a precise cross to Archie Stevens, but the latter failed to convert. Despite missing more opportunities, Arsenal held on to claim all three points at Meadow Park.

What It Means

The victory propels Arsenal to 15 points after ten games in the league, keeping them in the hunt for top positions in the competition. Their next outing will be against Leeds United on Sunday, February 1, at the LNER Community Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 pm (UK).

Line-Ups

Arsenal XI: Porter, Nichols, Kacurri, Salmon (Clarke, 67), Ogunnaike, Ibrahim, Julienne (Stevens, 67), Harriman-Annous (Agustien, 61), Zecevic John, Bailey-Joseph (Washington, 84), Sagoe Jr

Burnley XI: Cooney, Blackie, Pimlott, Egan-Riley (Stanley, 60), Campbell, Brierley, Agyei (Johnson, 46), Clark (Veevers, 60), McMahon-Brown (Leuluai, 67), Pouani (Okonkwo, 80), Masara