Bai Zhuoxuan Battles Past Pavlyuchenkova, Sets Up Sabalenka Clash

The 2026 Australian Open heated up on January 18, 2026, with a dramatic opening round that saw Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan earn a hard-fought victory and set the stage for a much-anticipated second-round clash with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Bai, 23, faced a test of resilience as she took on former world No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a marathon match. The Chinese player, who had fought through three qualifying rounds just to make it to the main draw, survived a nerve-wracking third-set tiebreaker, ultimately winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (12-10). The match, which lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes, was filled with shifting momentum and tense moments, with Bai saving a match point to seal the win. The win marked her second-ever Grand Slam victory, the first being at Wimbledon in 2023.

Sabalenka Steadies Nerves After Rocky Start

Meanwhile, on Rod Laver Arena, Aryna Sabalenka—coming off a strong 2025 season including a win at the US Open—was put to the test by French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Sabalenka, who is chasing her third Australian Open title, began her match with uncharacteristic jitters, dropping the first three points on serve. However, the world No. 1 quickly found her rhythm, overcoming early mistakes and finishing the match with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Despite the rocky start, Sabalenka showed the poise that has earned her multiple Grand Slam titles, including an apology to Rakotomanga Rajaonah after accidentally hitting her with a forehand.

The match’s lighthearted moments, including Sabalenka’s playful request for a picture with her opponent, contrasted with the seriousness of the competition. With her eyes on a potential third Australian Open crown, Sabalenka’s goal is clear: to bounce back from last year’s loss in the final and secure another major title.

With both players advancing, the spotlight now shifts to their second-round matchup, which promises to be a thrilling encounter. For Bai, the match represents a golden opportunity to test herself against one of the sport’s top players. Her victory over Pavlyuchenkova shows she’s more than capable of handling pressure, and she’ll need all her tactical acumen to challenge Sabalenka, the clear favorite. For Sabalenka, the match will be another opportunity to continue her quest for a third title in Melbourne, a goal that has become even more important after last year’s disappointment.

The clash between the two players is now one of the most anticipated matchups in the tournament, promising a captivating contest of contrasting styles. Tennis fans will have their eyes firmly fixed on Melbourne as this intriguing second-round showdown unfolds.